Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Albany Road in Peel on Friday evening.
The incident saw a car hit an elderly male pedestrian who was rushed to Noble’s Hospital for treatment.
The man has since been transferred to a hospital in the UK.
The incident happened opposite the bus stop on Albany Road at around 6.50pm.
Both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle are local to the area.
Police shut the road in Peel for a number of hours following the incident as forensic collision investigation staff worked at the scene.
Inspector Michael Taylor from the roads policing unit thanked local residents for their understanding in the wake of the incident.
He also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the road closure.
Buses were forced to change their usual route along Albany Road and Derby Road on Friday, diverting along the promenade instead due to the road closure.
As part of the investigation into the incident, police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The force says it is particularly keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time of the incident or anyone that may have dash cam footage filmed along Albany Road or Tynwald Road, Peel, between 6.40pm and 6.55pm, on the day of the incident.
The constabulary is asking members of the public to contact any member of the roads policing unit, quoting reference number 97/7506/23.