Chrissy Cannell has been formally sworn in as the new Captain of the Parish of Michael, succeeding her father after more than five decades of service.
The swearing in ceremony, which took place last month, was presided over by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and was attended by Captains of the Parishes, invited guests and representatives of the local community, continuing one of the Isle of Man's longest-standing civic traditions.
Miss Cannell, a lifelong resident of Michael, takes up the role following the resignation of her father, John Cannell CP, who served as Captain of the Parish since 1970.
Mr Cannell completed 55 years in the position, during which he carried out the responsibilities of the office for more than half a century.
Outside her new civic role, Miss Cannell has been actively involved with the Michael Players and has previously received the Yn Gliggyr Award from Michael Commissioners in recognition of her contribution to Manx culture.
In her address following the ceremony, she paid tribute to her father, acknowledging his many years of dedicated service to the parish and the example he had set throughout his tenure.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘We extend our warm congratulations to Miss Cannell on her appointment, and sincere thanks to Mr Cannell for his long and distinguished service.’
The office of Captain of the Parish is among the island's oldest civic appointments, with records dating back to 1626.
Rooted in the historic ‘Watch and Ward’ system established during the Norse period, the role originally involved organising the local militia. Today, while largely ceremonial, Captains of the Parish continue to play an important part in civic life, attending constitutional events and supporting parish electoral processes.