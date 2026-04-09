Direct flights to and from Tenerife will return once again this winter and will be extended to include next year’s Easter holidays.
Flights from the Isle of Man to the Canary Island began in 2023 and have remained a popular destination for Manx travellers.
The most recent winter season was no different and has prompted FlyDirect to announce additional flights for winter 2026/27.
There will be a total of 17 departure dates, including October and February half-term holidays, as well as Christmas, New Year and the Easter holidays.
Flights will depart on Sundays and will be operated by new carrier airBaltic.
Return flight prices will start from £499 per adult, with child discounts of up to £100. The price includes 23kg hold baggage and no extra charges for sports equipment. The flights are on sale now.
Robert Mackenzie, managing director of CI Travel Group, said: ‘Demand for flying direct to the winter sun remains stronger than ever. As a result, we have extended our programme to include both February half-term and the Easter holidays.
Hannah Lo Bao, commercial director at Isle of Man Airport, said she was delighted to see the flights return.
She said: ‘This extended Tenerife programme, along with a new airline partner, offers even greater choice, flexibility and an enhanced onboard experience for our passengers. We’re delighted to support this exciting development.’
Flights to Tenerife will operate on Sundays with a mid-afternoon departure from Ronaldsway, with a flight time of approximately four hours and 40 minutes. In addition to offering seven and 14-night durations, longer stays and one-way flights will also be available on several dates.