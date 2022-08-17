Electronic red flags to be tested
Wednesday 17th August 2022 10:02 am
Testing of the 33 electronic red flags will take place on Friday around the TT course.
Between 7am-8am on Friday August 19 the flags, that were installed in May ahead of TT, will be trialed in preparation for the Manx Grand Prix.
The DOI is making road users aware that no action is required.
The computerised flags were introduced this year as part of the new safety management system designed to maximise the safety of all the races and mitigate any risks, and are in addition to the standard marshal flags across the course.
