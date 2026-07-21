Island jewellery designer Element Isle has donated a collection worth approximately £4,000 to Sight Matters to help the charity raise funds.
Inspired by the charity’s logo, the exclusive collection comprises a necklace and matching earrings, specially commissioned to mark the charity's milestone 90th year.
Crafted from nine-carat gold and set with ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds, the bespoke jewellery has an estimated value of around £4,000 and will be awarded to one lucky winner through a special anniversary tombola.
Rather than auctioning the piece, Sight Matters has chosen to make it accessible to everyone by offering tickets for only £5, giving supporters the opportunity to win a unique piece of jewellery while helping to fund the charity's essential services.
The competition is open now and the winning ticket will be drawn on Monday, December 14.
Chief executive officer of Sight Matters Cathryn Bradley said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Element Isle for its generosity, creativity and support.
‘This beautiful jewellery collection perfectly captures our 90th anniversary celebrations and reflects the care and craftsmanship that has gone into creating something truly special.
‘Every ticket sold will help us continue supporting blind and visually impaired people across the island to live independently, confidently and well.
‘The charity would like to extend its sincere thanks to Element Isle for donating both the design expertise and the finished jewellery. The partnership highlights the importance of local businesses supporting local charities and communities.’
Tickets can be purchased by emailing [email protected]; calling 01624 674727; visiting the Element Isle shop in Tynwald Mills or visiting Sight Matters' headquarters at Corrin Court in Onchan.
Funds raised through the tombola will directly support Sight Matters' services, which provide practical advice, emotional support, social activities, assistive technology, rehabilitation and independence training for people living with sight loss throughout the island.