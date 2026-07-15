Olympic curler Bruce Mouat is set to visit the island as a special guest of Isle of Pride, bringing with him a powerful story of sporting success, resilience and LGBTQ+ visibility.
‘An Evening with Bruce Mouat’ will take place at the Villa Gaiety on Sunday, July 25. Standard tickets cost £15.
The invitation followed widespread interest in Mouat during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, where the BBC featured his journey as an openly gay elite athlete and the role he has played in promoting inclusion within sport.
Organisers believe Mouat is an ideal guest at a time when curling has enjoyed a surge in popularity following the Winter Olympics.
From families recreating curling at home to celebrities and sports organisations embracing the trend on social media, the sport has reached new audiences. Ahead of this year's Games, Mouat even gave the Prince and Princess of Wales a curling lesson during a visit to the National Curling Centre in Stirling.
The event promises to be much more than a traditional sporting lecture. During the first half of the evening, Mouat will reflect on the dedication, leadership, teamwork and resilience required to compete at the highest level of international sport, sharing the lessons he has learned throughout his career.
The conversation will also explore his personal journey.
Mouat came out to his teammates in 2014 and has since become one of Britain's most prominent openly gay male athletes. His willingness to speak openly about his experiences has helped improve visibility and encourage greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ people across the sporting world.
Drawing on experiences from grassroots participation through to Olympic competition, the discussion will cover leadership, team culture, mental resilience, diversity and inclusion, while examining the role sport can play in creating stronger, more welcoming communities.
The second half of the evening will be dedicated to audience questions, allowing attendees to engage directly with Mouat about his career, experiences and perspectives.
A spokesperson for Isle of Pride said: ‘It is Important to hold these style of events along with pride celebrations for members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies and those with an interest in the persons area of expertise; to give insight and reassurance.
‘Insight into the highs and lows they have faced and reassurance that they are likely not the only one to be faced with a certain problem.’
The event is part of Isle of Pride Week (July 25 to August 1), which features community events across the island and concludes with the annual Pride Picnic at Government House on August 1, a family-friendly afternoon of live music, entertainment and community stalls.
Organisers stress that the evening is open to everyone.
By welcoming one of Britain's leading sporting figures to the island, Isle of Pride hopes to send a simple but powerful message: no matter who you are or who you love, nothing should stand in the way of achieving success at the highest level.