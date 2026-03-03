After attracting more than 100 attendees to its debut event, the Elevate You Awards are set to return to the Isle of Man in 2026.
Founder Louise Wheeler has announced the women in business celebration will once again take place at Woodbourne House on Thursday, September 17, building on the momentum of last year’s success.
Louise, director of Douglas-based learning and development company LC Consultancy, admitted she had no idea whether the inaugural event would resonate with the island’s business community.
She said: ‘I took a real gamble putting on the awards last year.
‘I’d attended similar events in the UK and really wanted to recreate that atmosphere and supportive environment for women in business here in the island, but I had no idea if it would even work or if anyone would enter.
‘However, it went even better than I’d hoped.’
The response to the first event made the decision to bring it back an easy one.
‘The feedback was so positive that I just couldn’t say no when I was asked if I'd consider doing it all again.
‘FIM Capital approached me and offered to be headline sponsor for 2026 and it’s all come together quickly after that.’
Although entries haven’t opened yet for September’s awards yet, it is set to be ‘bigger and better’ than last year’s.
A new category is being introduced named ‘Inspiring Woman of The Year’.
It will be a nomination only category, where people can put forward a woman who they believe is deserving of the award.
It will sit alongside the three previous categories: ‘Solopreneur’, ‘Entrepreneur’ and ‘Leader of the Year’.
The announcement of the awards’ return comes ahead of International Woman's Day which falls on Sunday, March 8.
Louise said: ‘International Women’s Day is such an important date when it comes to raising awareness of the need for gender equality, not just in the workplace, but worldwide.
‘However, it does sometimes get used as a bit of a tick-box exercise that often misses the meaning behind the message.
‘Too many companies will post a photo of the women in their workforce on social media to mark IWD, but then behind the scenes won’t be actually investing in and supporting those women day-to-day, through proactive initiatives such as improved maternity leave policies, ensuring pay equality or investing in training in areas to tackle things such as imposter syndrome, too, which we know affect women more.
‘I’m hopeful that by announcing the awards in the run-up to International Women’s Day we can use the day’s momentum to have a voice at the table this time of year and get women in business, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs and employers on the island to think year-round about how they can empower and support the island’s women – or even shine a spotlight on themselves to inspire others around them.’
Entries for the Elevate You Awards 2026, will open later this year, you can find out more at: https://lcconsultancy.im/elevateyou-awards-2026