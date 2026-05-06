A motorist who failed to turn up for court has been found guilty in his absence.

Ross Keith Stewart was fined £250 for having an untaxed vehicle.

He was due in court on April 16, but didn’t attend, so the case proceeded, as a summons was proved as served.

The court heard that police spoke to Stewart in Castletown on November 11, while he was in a Volkswagen Transporter van.

The vehicle’s tax had expired in May 2025.

The court heard that the tax has been brought up to date.

Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis applied for the case to proceed in the defendant’s absence.

Stewart, 31, of Park Close, Glen Vine, has until May 30 to pay the fine.