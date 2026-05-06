A motorist who failed to turn up for court has been found guilty in his absence.
Ross Keith Stewart was fined £250 for having an untaxed vehicle.
He was due in court on April 16, but didn’t attend, so the case proceeded, as a summons was proved as served.
The court heard that police spoke to Stewart in Castletown on November 11, while he was in a Volkswagen Transporter van.
The court heard that the tax has been brought up to date.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis applied for the case to proceed in the defendant’s absence.