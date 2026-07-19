Emergency services are responding to an incident in the South Barrule area, prompting the cancellation of the first stage of the rally.
The decision was made by the Clerk of the Course following the ongoing emergency response.
Despite the disruption, organisers have confirmed that the second stage of the rally will proceed as scheduled.
Police, the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), and the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene as they continue their work.
Members of the public are being urged not to travel to or gather in the South Barrule area while emergency operations are underway.
A further update will be issued as more information becomes available.
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