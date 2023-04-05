DOUGLAS
Good Friday and Easter Monday
Boots, Strand Street 10.30am to 4.30pm
Lloyds, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10am to 2pm
Easter Sunday
Lloyds, Shoprite, Victoria Road 10am to 2pm
SOUTH
Good Friday
Clear Pharmacy, Bay View Road, Port St Mary
12noon to 1pm
Easter Sunday
No cover
Easter Monday
Clear Pharmacy, Station Road, Port Erin
12noon to 1pm
PEEL
Good Friday
Clear Pharmacy, Athol Place12noon to 1pm
Easter Sunday and Monday
Clear Pharmacy, Michael Street12noon to 1pm
RAMSEY
All days
Lloyds Pharmacy, Shoprite, Bowring Road
10am to 2pm