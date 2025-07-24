An emergency road closure has been put in place on Jacks Lane in Maughold following the sudden appearance of a sinkhole.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) confirmed the road has been closed to through traffic after investigations revealed that an old stone culvert beneath the surface had collapsed, creating a void beneath the carriageway.
Officials have warned that there is a ‘significant risk’ the road surface could give way under the weight of passing vehicles, prompting the immediate closure to ensure public safety.
A drainage team was deployed to the site on Thursday afternoon to begin emergency remedial works.
The road will now be excavated and the collapsed culvert replaced as a matter of urgency.
While the initial closure is expected to remain in place until Tuesday, July 28, the department has said this may change depending on the full extent of the issue once the site is fully exposed.
Access for vehicles to residential properties along Jacks Lane will be maintained either from the top or bottom of the road, depending on individual locations.
Pedestrian access through the affected area will remain available throughout the works, with safety measures in place to ensure safe passage for those on foot.
