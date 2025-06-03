Emergency services were called to Douglas’s main shopping street on Monday evening after a shopfront caught fire.
Firefighters received a call from police to say the sign on the front if Island Inspirations was ablaze.
One engine attended and the fire was quickly put out using an extension ladder.
Station Officer Murray Halsall said: ‘Just before 11pm on June 2, Douglas crews were mobilised to reports of smoke and fire in Strand Street.
‘The fire was contained to the external timber signage on the shop front and was extinguished using a hose reel with the assistance of a triple extension ladder.’
There was minimal damage to the store and Island Inspirations was open as usual on Tuesday.