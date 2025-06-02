Organisers of Bushy’s TT Village have issued a revised schedule for this evening (Monday, June 2) in response to the poor weather forecast.
However, with a yellow weather warning now in force, the schedule has been brought forward to avoid the worst of the conditions.
As a result, today’s live music programme has been adjusted.
Nash & Bean will perform from 2pm, followed by Trevor Shimmin at 4pm.
Headline act Rocketmax, an Elton John tribute, will now take to the stage at the earlier time of 7pm to ensure the show can go ahead safely.
A spokesperson for Key Bar Events, the team behind Bushy’s TT Village, has apologised for the inconvenience caused.
