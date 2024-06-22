Fire and rescue crews had to remove the roof of the car to free its occupant following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the area of the Fairy Bridge on Friday night.
The incident happened just after 7pm on the A5.
Station officer Gareth Gawne explained: ‘At 7.10pm crews from Castletown and Douglas along with the duty officer were mobilised by the ESJCR IOM - Emergency Services Joint Control Room to a two-vehicle RTC at the Fairy Bridge.
‘On arrival a single occupant was found to be trapped in the vehicle due to their injuries.
‘Crews worked to stabilise the vehicle, then used cutting equipment to remove the roof.
‘The casualty was safely extricated from the vehicle and transferred to the ambulance.