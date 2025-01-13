The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has issued an update after firefighters spent two hours battling a huge blaze in Ramsey this morning.
Crews from Ramsey and Laxey responded to a house fire on Lezayre Road near to Ramsey Grammar School at around 10am today (Monday).
Photos and videos shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing from a property, with emergency vehicles lining the road.
Part of Lezayre Road was shut until around midday while the fire crews dealt with the incident.
The fire service said that upon arrival, crews were met with a well-established fire producing ‘lots of thick smoke’.
The Incident Commander quickly made a decision to attack the fire with a hose reel and 45mm jet from the outside of the property.
Two firefighters in breathing apparatus equipment were then committed into the property with a hose reel.
A further four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus equipment were committed into the property to ensure the fire was brought under control and to stop further fire spread.
The fire service say that after around 20 minutes, the fire was brought under control and extinguished with crews staying in attendance for approximately 2 hours damping down hot spots to prevent any further ignition.
It remains unclear as to how the blaze started, however the fire service thankfully confirmed that nobody was hurt during the incident.
The statement added: ‘The road was closed throughout the incident and this was managed by the Police.
‘We would like to thank the Police for their assistance and also the public for their patience and understanding during this road closure.
‘No one was hurt during this incident but the effects of fire can be devastating and we encourage everyone to undertake the online Home Fire Safety Check which can help you to ensure your home is safe from fire.
‘The online Home Fire Safety Check can be accessed through the following link: https://www.safelincs.co.uk/hfsc.’