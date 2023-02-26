Emergency services were called to help refloat a boat in Ramsey Harbour this morning (Sunday).
'Upon arrival Ramsey crew worked with the coastguard, harbours and the ship's crew to formulate a plan.
'Crews assisted the coastguard with placing salvage pumps onto the boats deck before the tide came in.
'The pumps then remained in position to assist with enough removal of water to be able to right the boat and then be able to 'float' it around and on to the slipway.
'Ramsey Coastguard were simultaneously deploying booms in the harbour to contain the oil/diesel spillage.
'This was a good multi-agency response where all agencies worked together to successfully float and move the vessel. Crews were in attendance for approximately five hours.'