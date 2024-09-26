Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision (RTC) on Whitebridge Road in Onchan.
As a result, a road closure is in effect between the junctions of Windermere Drive and Whitebridge Road leading to the Creg Ny Baa back road.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has not yet provided details on the severity of the collision.
The incident has also impacted public transport, with Isle of Man Transport announcing that buses are unable to serve the Whitebridge area at this time.
Services are being diverted via Royal Avenue, Port Jack, and Groudle until further notice.
Further updates will be provided once the road has reopened and normal services resume.