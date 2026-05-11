Three of this week’s Steam Packet sailings have had to be rescheduled due to tidal and weather conditions.
Tomorrow’s (Tuesday, May 12) 2.15pm Manxman trip from Douglas to Heysham will now depart slightly earlier at 1.45pm, due to tidal restrictions at Douglas Harbour.
The flagship vessel was initially scheduled to arrive in Lancashire at 6pm, but will now arrive at roughly 5.30pm.
However, the more significant change to the sailing schedule is in relation to the Steam Packet’s newly established route to Larne in Northern Ireland.
Initially scheduled to depart Douglas at 6.45am on Wednesday (May 13), the sailing will now leave a day earlier at the same time on Tuesday (May 12).
This is due to forecast adverse weather on Wednesday, with wind gusts in some places expected to reach 40mph.
This means that the 10.45am return journey from Larne will also take place on Tuesday, scheduled to arrive back in Douglas by 1.30pm.