The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service responded to a van fire in Dhoon last night.
At approximately 7:18pm, a major fire appliance was dispatched from Laxey Fire Station to the main road at the Dhoon tram stop.
A spokesperson from the fire service said: ‘Crews worked quickly to contain the fire which was well alight on their arrival.
‘A total of three personnel in breathing apparatus using two high pressure hose reels knocked the main part of the fire down.’
Despite the quick response, the incident was made more difficult due to a diesel tank rupturing.
The spokesperson continued: ‘Crews worked hard to put a main jet fan spray in place to extinguish the leaking diesel, whilst ensuring the contents of the van were simultaneously extinguished.’
The road was closed by the Isle of Man Constabulary for over half an hour to ‘ensure the safety of all in the area’.