The boss of an island-based construction firm is calling for emergency action to address safety concerns at a notorious accident blackspot.
CCJ Group founder and owner Derek Clarkson says there have been multiple incidents on the Tosaby Road, Eairy.
It’s a designated route for HGVs coming to and from the quarry at Stoney Mountain but it’s a narrow road with a hazardous verge and sheer drop into a ditch.
In the latest incident, emergency services were called out at around 12.15pm on Thursday last week when one of CCJ’s eight-wheeler wagons crashed into the ditch.
Firefighters removed a door to enable the casualty to be extracted safely.
Police are investigating.
Mr Clarkson said his driver had been trying to avoid an oncoming HGV.
‘Our driver remains under medical care but is making a swift recovery,’ he said. ‘He’s okay but a bit bruised.
‘The longer nothing is done about this, who knows how serious the next accident will be?’
He said he has written to the Department of Infrastructure asking for ‘emergency steps to be taken to avoid a re-occurrence’.
Mr Clarkson said: ‘Our wagon was running 40mm stone from Stoney Mountain to the airport and was on his last load as was the other wagon following behind.
‘This was the last load of the delivery amount, they had run all morning.
‘Our eight-wheeler wagon left Stoney, turned right and went to the bottom of the road at the Eairy, and turned right to go south on the Tosaby Road, a designated route for wagons.
‘As the wagon has approached the bend, he encountered an oncoming HGV.
‘The six-wheeler HGV we assume was moving out to the other side of the road to avoid an electric pole.
‘The southbound carriageway where our wagon was, has a sheer edge of tarmac. Immediately his wheel went down onto the verge, and the wagon was on a path to disaster.’
He claimed many companies have been impacted by the condition of the verge and other road hazards.
‘The ditch and the verge are nothing short of dangerous, given the road width and hazards, with no warnings, verge masters, support or otherwise,’ he said.
‘We are now one of many companies to have a similar incident in the same dangerous spot.
‘It has cost many companies thousands of pounds and gone on far too long.’
A spokesperson for the DoI said: ‘As this incident is currently the subject of a police investigation, the department is not in a position to comment at this time.’
Mr Clarkson, who has recently been appointed as the new chairman of Construction Isle of Man, thanked Mann Recovery Services for helping recover the vehicle, as well as Wades Truck Services, AV Craine and the CCJ team for helping sort out the situation.
Emergency services remained in attendance for about one hour while they dealt with the incident.