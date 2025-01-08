Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze at Queen’s Drive West at around 5.20pm on Sunday.
They were met by a ‘well-established’ fire on the ground floor of the property with two rooms well alight. In all, three fire engines were called to the scene.
Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time so there were no casualties.
A fire service spokesman said: ‘The officer in charge identified a well-established fire on the ground floor of the property and deployed a breathing apparatus team to extinguish the fire.
‘The team reported two rooms were well alight and that the fire had penetrated through to the second level of the property.
‘The fire spread had compromised the integrity of the floor on the above level; accordingly ladders were used internally and externally to access all rooms affected by the fire. To facilitate the plan a third major appliance was mobilised from Laxey.
‘Three breathing apparatus teams were used in total to extinguish the fire with high pressure hose reels. Thermal image cameras were used to check for hot spots throughout the property and confirm no fire spread to the adjoining properties.
‘Positive pressure ventilation fans were then used to clear the property of smoke with one neighbouring property was also ventilated due to smoke logging.’
The fire service has since confirmed the fire was accidental although the exact cause has not been revealed.