Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Ian Thompson and Dave Holland at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Jimmy Gillespie, Jack McLean and John Cowley at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas 9pm.
- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at Queen’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- David Castro at the Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at the Rovers, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ballasabbath at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Clypse (Ernie Taylor, Ryan Archibald, Robbie Sampson and Mark Brabbs) at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 2pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Laura Corkhill at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.