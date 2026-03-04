Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Ian Thompson and Dave Holland at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Jimmy Gillespie, Jack McLean and John Cowley at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas 9pm.

- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Toby Higgins at Queen’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- David Castro at the Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at the Rovers, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ballasabbath at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Clypse (Ernie Taylor, Ryan Archibald, Robbie Sampson and Mark Brabbs) at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 2pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

- Laura Corkhill at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.