Emergency services stand down after alert at gas tanks in Douglas
Sunday 12th June 2022 7:30 pm
Gas tank in Douglas (Gas )
Emergency services have been stood down from the area of the gas tanks in Douglas.
Earlier this evening they were called to the tanks, near the lifeboat service after the fire suppression system was activated.
An investigation took place into the circumstances of the activation of the fire suppression system.
While the emergency services were there, police appealed for people to stay away from the area and and not to go up Douglas head to watch.