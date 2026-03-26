A long-serving Captain of the Parish of Michael has stepped down after an extraordinary 55 years in the role.
Mr John James Martin Cannell has retired from the position, with His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor formally accepting his decision, according to a press release issued by Government House.
A farmer, Mr Cannell was appointed in 1970 and is believed to have served longer than any other Captain of the Parish in the history of the office.
During his tenure, he has been credited with demonstrating ‘outstanding commitment and distinction’, carrying out his duties with ‘loyalty, dignity and a deep sense of public service’.
The Lieutenant Governor expressed his gratitude for Mr Cannell’s decades of dedication to both the parish of Michael and the wider Island community, offering ‘most sincere best wishes for a long and happy retirement’.
Mr Cannell, of Ballacarnane, followed in the footsteps of his uncle, William Cannell, when he took on the role more than five decades ago.
The position of Captain of the Parish has deep historical roots on the Isle of Man, originating from the Island’s ancient system of ‘watch and ward’, believed to have been established by Viking settlers between the 11th and 13th centuries.
His long service was previously recognised in 2020 when he marked 50 years in the role at a special event hosted at Government House by the then Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and Lady Gozney.
Captains of the Parish today retain a largely ceremonial role but continue to play an important part in community life and in supporting official events.
Following Mr Cannell’s retirement, the Lieutenant Governor will now begin the process of recruiting and appointing a new Captain of the Parish of Michael.