The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a gala dinner at Peel Cathedral on Friday, May 15.
Guests at the evening, which is supported by offshore windfarm developers Ørsted, will include chamber members, current board members, sector leaders and past presidents, plus the wider business community.
Chamber president Claire Watterson said: ‘It promises to be a special, memorable evening to celebrate an important milestone in the chamber’s history.
‘We are extremely grateful for permission to hold our gala evening at Peel Cathedral which will provide a stunning backdrop for an evening of celebration, connection and inspiration.’
As part of the platinum celebration, the evening will include a nod to Blein ny Gaelgey, the 2026 Year of the Manx Language.
Guests will enjoy music from NOVA Band and Roc Vannin Choir, with more details to be shared in the coming weeks.
Ørsted is the company behind plans for the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm located off the east coast, which it says could bring £2bn in financial benefits to the island.
Mooir Vannin project director Jamie Baldwin said: ‘We’re delighted to support the platinum anniversary celebrations for Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce.
‘It’s an ideal time to reflect on chamber’s many achievements over the past 70 years, and to look forward to how the island can progress in the decades ahead.
‘We think Mooir Vannin – which would be the first offshore wind farm within the island’s territorial seas – could be the first step towards a cleaner, greener, more secure future by being the catalyst to kick-start transformative economic growth and regeneration.’
More ticket information will be available soon.
