A house that was struck by lighting is being demolished – and will be rebuilt exactly as it was.
The lightning strike in July 2021 destroyed the roof of the semi-detached property in the Ponyfields estate in Port Erin.
Fortunately there was no one inside at the time.
The house on Maghergarran was so badly damaged that it was left uninhabitable.
Planning consent was approved in November last year (22/00878/B) to demolish the building completely and rebuild it exactly as was previously.
The planning officer’s report notes that the two-storey home had been ‘struck by lightning resulting in damage so extensive that the house is no longer habitable’.
‘It is proposed to rebuild the house exactly as previously existed,’ it adds.