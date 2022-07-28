Engine continues comeback tour after 15-year absence
Isle of Man Railway’s No.11 engine Maitland continued its return to service after a 15-year absence on Thursday morning as part of the Summer Transport Festival.
The occasion, which also saw the engine’s new headboard unveiled, drew six carriages full of more than 270 visitors and residents.
House of Keys Speaker Juan Watterson unveiled the new headboard which sits at the front of the train.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said: ‘It was very fitting that Mr Watterson unveiled the headboard because the loco was named after former speaker of the House of Keys Dalrymple Maitland who also served as railway director until 1919.
‘Thanks to our very good friend David Archer for creating the wonderful headboard for the occasion.’
The Summer Transport Festival continues until Sunday with special events on all of the heritage transport networks, including the Douglsa Bay horse tram, which is set to run for the first time since 2018, today (Friday).
