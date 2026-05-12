Responding to a question from Arbory and Rushen MHK Jason Moorhouse, Education Minister Daphne Caine said that 1,060 pupils were recorded as having English as an additional language as of December 31 2025.
By April 2026, that figure had risen to 1,068 - compared to 828 pupils in December 2024.
The figures were disclosed after Mr Moorhouse asked how many children in department schools ‘had not achieved basic English skills’.
In response, Mrs Caine said the department did not use ‘basic English skills’ as a formal measure and therefore interpreted the question in relation to pupils with limited English language proficiency who were supported through the EAL service.
‘It is important to note that being recorded as having English as an additional language does not mean that the pupil has basic English skills,’ she commented.
‘The department uses established EAL proficiency stages, which provide a consistent and evidence based way of assessing language needs.’
Mr Moorhouse asked whether the minister was satisfied with standards of English attainment in schools, including GCSE performance, and whether insufficient language development could be affecting results.
‘All schools can access the central EAL team, based at one of our eastern high schools, who provide assessment, intervention and guidance.
‘Many EAL pupils make rapid progress once support is in place, and I am constantly amazed and impressed by the achievements of the students and young people in our education system.’