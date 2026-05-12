Culture Vannin has released another project through its ‘Treisht26’ initiative, which is part of the wider ‘Blein Ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language’.
A stop-motion short film, titled ‘Yn Shenn Dooinney as ny Ferrishyn’ (The Old Man and the Fairies) is the St John’s based charity’s latest undertaking.
It is entirely told in Manx, with optional English subtitles, voiced by well-known Manx teacher and broadcaster, Jamys Harrison.
The short film by Lily-Joy Lancashire has been released online, following its inclusion in the new exhibition in the Manx Museum.
Lily graduated from Edge Hill University with first-class honours in animation.
She said: ‘I've always been interested in learning about other cultures, and when I moved to the Isle of Man a year or so ago, I wanted to know more about the island.
‘The island itself is beautiful, but the people, too, are lovely and have made me feel very welcome.
‘I wondered how I could use my skills to create something that would contribute to, and preserve the culture and folklore of the island, in a way that would be easy to access and also bring a smile to people's faces.
‘I'm very grateful to the help I received from Culture Vannin, and to all the other people who have helped me create this piece. I hope people enjoy it as much as I did making it.’
The story follows an old man in Ballacaine, Jurby, who is kept awake at night by the sounds of ‘cronk, cronk’ as the lil’ fellas tune their fiddles.
Despite his tired old bones, he decides to get out of bed to dance with ‘Themselves’, with happy results.
James Franklin online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin said: ‘The playful joy and wonder in this film fits the folktale perfectly.
‘Lily-Joy has created a visual world which will stay with the viewer long after the closing credits, truly bringing the traditional tale, and the world it occupies, to life.’
The film also incorporates orchestral composition from Matteo Ressa, which is entirely original.
Matteo composed the music for the short film taking inspiration and using elements from well-known traditional Manx music.
Entitled 'Cloie, Gheiney Veggey!', Culture Vannin say this piece will be of interest to anyone engaged with the island’s traditional music.
With 2026 being the year to really champion the Manx language, the short film was selected to be shown in an exhibition at the Manx Museum.
It will form part of the ‘Mind Your Language’ exhibition, which enables visitors to explore, learn and enjoy the Manx language and contemporary culture, and its roots.
Lily-Joy added: ‘Stop-motion storytelling offers a unique way to convey a narrative that AI or CGI simply cannot replicate. The depth and honesty it brings make watching a film like this more genuine and engaging experience.’
Conversations are in the works for a French subtitled version of the film, with Culture Vannin confident it will positively impact the island further.
You can watch the short film on Culture Vannin’s website at: https://culturevannin.im/watchlisten/videos/yn-shenn-dooinney-as-ny-ferrishyn-936896/