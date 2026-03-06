A Douglas man has been remanded for a further period as no suitable address can be found for him.
He’s charged with sexual assault by penetration, but cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
We previously reported that no bail address could be put forward as the probation accommodation, Tromode House, wouldn’t take the defendant due to complex mental health needs, and Mannanin Court would not take anyone who was on court bail.
Appearing in court again on March 5, the man was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, who said that other options had been explored, but there was still no suitable address.
The case was adjourned until April 2, while a psychiatric report is prepared.