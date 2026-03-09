International Women’s Day has always been a moment to reflect on progress, potential and the everyday actions that help move gender equality forward.
This year’s theme, ‘Give To Gain’, centres on the idea that when we give support, opportunity and encouragement, we create growth not just for individuals, but for entire organisations and communities.
For two members of the Isle of Man team at Prospero Group, that sentiment feels familiar.
Facilities management is often misunderstood as purely operational or technical. In reality, it is people-driven, fast-paced and deeply collaborative. And for Lori Corlett and Priviledge Mvumvure, it has provided unexpected career paths, progression and purpose.
Service coordinator Lori did not set out to work in facilities management. ‘It was completely by accident,’ she says.
Eleven years ago, she was working in reception at a gaming company, frequently liaising with contractors and facilities teams. Over time, that exposure sparked an interest and she transitioned into the sector herself.
’I have never looked back.’
Today, as a helpdesk coordinator at Prospero, Lori’s role centres on communication and coordination. She liaises with clients, logs issues, prioritises requests and schedules work across sites. It is a role that demands clarity, organisation and strong interpersonal skills.
’You can’t be afraid to ask questions,’ she explains. ‘The right outcome only happens if you have the right information.’
While technical knowledge is important in facilities management, Lori believes communication skills are often undervalued.
Building relationships, understanding client needs and ensuring information flows clearly between teams are all essential to delivering results. Just as important is the culture within the team itself. ‘I most enjoy working with my colleagues,’ she says. ’They’re such a great bunch.’
For soft services coordinator Priviledge, the route into facilities management began with a major life change.
Originally from Africa, she left behind a thriving small clothing business to start afresh in a new country. Looking for stable employment, she joined Strand Cleaners, part of Prospero Group, as a cleaner.
Her progression was swift. Within her probation period, she moved from cleaner to team leader, goffer and supervisor.
She attributes that growth to ‘curiosity, courage, willingness to constantly learn and saying yes to opportunities that others sometimes overlooked’.
Now responsible for service scheduling, customer liaison, operational support and resolving both client and staff concerns, Priviledge sees soft services as far more strategic than many assume.
’Many people feel it is just about cleaning,’ she says. ’But it is people-centric, commercially sensitive and performance driven.’
What motivates her most is seeing the tangible impact of that work. ‘When a workplace is clean, safe and well supported, people feel it. It improves productivity and boosts morale.’
Facilities management and property services have traditionally been seen as male-heavy sectors. Lori takes that in her stride, joking that growing up with four brothers prepared her well. Priviledge acknowledges that there have been moments of doubt, but says those experiences strengthened her resolve.
‘I learned that competence and authenticity build influence,’ she says.
For women considering a career in the industry, Priviledge offers simple advice: ‘Many skills are transferable. Do not hesitate. Keep your mind flexible to learn.’