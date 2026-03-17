Douglas is preparing for a major celebration this week as final arrangements are made for a large-scale drone display to mark City Day.
The event, organised by Douglas City Council, will take place on Friday, March 20, marking the anniversary of the capital being officially granted city status.
In partnership with Culture Vannin, the 15-minute aerial display will begin at 7.30pm and will feature a specially designed programme celebrating the Year of the Manx Language.
Choreographed to music, illuminated drones will form shapes and patterns in the night sky, with sequences extending out over the sea as a tribute to the occasion.
The council has advised that the best viewing area will be along the Loch Promenade walkway, specifically between Sunken Garden 1 and Granville Street.
To accommodate spectators, Loch Promenade will be closed to traffic from 7pm, allowing for a larger and safer viewing space. A designated disabled viewing platform will also be available on the walkway opposite Howard Street.
Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, said the event is an opportunity to build on last year’s success while celebrating local culture.
She said: ‘Last year’s display was the first official drone show staged in the capital and proved hugely popular with residents and visitors alike. We’re delighted to build on that success with another spectacular event to mark City Day.’
Culture Vannin’s director, Dr Breesha Maddrell, also highlighted the cultural significance of the display, particularly its focus on the Manx language.
‘To have Manx words and imagery lighting up the sky of Douglas is going to be quite magical during this special year for the language. I think people will be very surprised at just how much Manx they already know without realising it.
‘With a soundtrack by contemporary Manx band Mec Lir, and duo Elizabeth Davidson Blythe and Daniel Quayle, you can expect a high-energy and joyous celebration of Manx culture.’
A number of traffic and parking restrictions will be in place to ensure public safety. Promenade parking will close from 5pm, and motorists are urged to move their vehicles before this time.
Alternative parking will be available in Chester Street and Shaw’s Brow. Vehicles left in the restricted viewing area after 7pm will not be able to leave until the roads reopen.
The Bottleneck car park, which will serve as the drone launch site, will close from 6pm. From 7pm onwards, public access to the event area will be directed via the main shopping street or Harris Promenade.
Entry from Victoria Street and Lord Street will not be permitted after this time, and the area will remain restricted until all drones have safely landed.
Organisers say these measures are required under licensing conditions set by the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration and are in line with industry safety standards.
The event is supported by the Department for Enterprise’s Domestic Event Fund and ELS IOM and is expected to attract both residents and visitors for an evening celebrating Douglas’s civic pride and cultural heritage.