A Douglas-based e-gaming executive has been flying the flag for the Isle of Man while speaking at a major international gambling regulation conference in Sydney, Australia.
Frank Schuengel has worked in the island’s egaming sector for more than two decades and previously served as a Douglas councillor
He was invited to speak at Regulating the Game 2026, a global conference that brings together regulators, policymakers, industry leaders and researchers to discuss the future of gambling regulation.
The event, held in Sydney last week, is widely regarded as one of the leading forums for discussion around gambling policy, compliance and regulatory best practice.
The conference attracts participants from across the world, including government officials, academics, regulators and senior figures from the international gambling industry.
Mr Schuengel delivered a keynote presentation entitled ‘Grey Market Operations in an Ever More Regulated World: State of Play and Future Predictions.’
The session examined the role that so-called ‘grey markets’ play within global gambling and how operators, regulators and policymakers are responding to increasingly complex regulatory environments.
It examined whether tightening regulatory frameworks are likely to reduce grey market activity or simply push it further underground.
Speaking after the conference session, Mr Schuengel said it was important for the Isle of Man to remain visible within global discussions around gambling regulation.
‘The Isle of Man has built a strong reputation as a well-regulated and credible jurisdiction within the international eGaming industry,’ he said.
‘Events like Regulating the Game bring together regulators and industry experts from all over the world, so it’s an excellent opportunity to highlight the Isle of Man’s experience and the role it plays in the global regulatory ecosystem.’
The conference itself focused heavily on the future performance, credibility and sustainability of gambling regulation.
Its programme covers topics ranging from financial crime prevention and consumer protection to emerging technologies and the impact of black-market gambling activity.
Mr Schuengel said: ‘The Isle of Man has been involved in regulated online gambling for many years and has developed a regulatory system that is widely respected internationally.
‘Being able to contribute to discussions like this helps ensure that smaller jurisdictions such as ours continue to be part of the global dialogue on how gambling regulation evolves.’
Regulating the Game also serves as an important networking platform, allowing regulators and industry professionals to build connections and share knowledge across borders.
Mr Schuengel said the conference provided an opportunity not only to contribute to policy discussions but also to showcase the island’s expertise within the global eGaming sector.
‘It’s always great to be able to fly the flag for the Isle of Man internationally,’ he said.
‘The island has built a strong reputation in e-gaming, and events like this allow us to share that experience while also learning from regulators and industry experts from around the world.
‘It is also a prime opportunity to try and attract more business to the island and stabilise our e-gaming sector in anticipation of further growth over the coming years.’