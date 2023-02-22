The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert includes a celebration of female composers.
The programme for the first half is expected to be unknown to the audience, featuring works by a number of female composers: Dame Ethel Smyth with Overture to The Wreckers, Cécile Chaminade’s Flute Concertino, Clara Schumann, and Vitězslava Kaprálová’s Rustic Suite.
The second half will be more familiar to the audience, Symphony No. 5 in F Major by Antonin Dvoràk.
Orchestra chairman Janet Warburton told Island Life: ‘This has been a new challenge for the IOMSO, as all the pieces were unknown to the players - except for the Dvoràk.
‘However, IOMSO never fails to rise to the challenge, so I’m sure a treat is in store for the audience.’
Conducting will be Nigel Harrison, who Janet said had been keen to perform a programme of music by female composers – a much-neglected group of musicians – for some time.
‘Nigel is sure the audience will be surprised and delighted by the high quality of the music of his chosen composers,’ she said.
Soloist in the Chaminade Flute concertino is Ruth Crossley, who regularly plays in the orchestra and is delighted to be performing as a soloist.
Guest artistes are Mandy Griffin (contralto) and Judith Christian (piano) performing songs by Clara Schumann.
The concert on March 11 starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets (£14 for adults, £5 for children/students) are available by emailing [email protected] and from Bridge Bookshop, in Ramsey and Port Erin, and Morrisons Photos, in Douglas.