An Ibiza-style pop-up lounge has reopened in Peel ahead of TT week with a ‘strong community focus’.
The Meta Lounge is located on Marine Parade, and officially re-opened during a launch event last week.
It was first opened throughout August last year, and offered a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views.
A number of ‘family days’ are now set to take place at the venue on Sundays as well as a number of local business collaborations, with pop-up opportunities for both food vendors and stallholders across the season.
The venue is now open on Thursday’s and Friday’s from 6pm to 10.30pm, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 1.30pm to 10.30pm.
It will also be open from 1.30pm to 10.30pm on Monday, June 2 for Peel TT Day, and will feature Peel Fisheries offering food, a range of Monster Energy merchandise and TT legend Marcus Simpson lending the venue one of his superbikes for photo opportunities.
The Meta Lounge is dog-friendly and child-friendly until 9pm due to licensing laws.
Talking about the re-opening of the venue, owner Melanie Webb commented: ‘It means so much to be back in Peel with Meta Lounge for another summer..
‘This space has always been about more than just drinks and music - it’s about creating a relaxed, welcoming spot for the whole community.
‘Whether you’re here with the kids, meeting friends for a sunset drink or discovering something new from a local business, we want everyone to feel at home.
‘Having grown up in Peel, it’s really special to give something back to the place that means so much to me.’
To find out more about the Meta Lounge and its opening times, you can visit its Facebook page by searching ‘Meta Lounge’.