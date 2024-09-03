Anyone wishing to learn Manx or brush up on their linguistic skills can take part in one of several classes this autumn.
Whether you’re completely new to the Manx language, a confident speaker, or somewhere in between, Culture Vannin is offering up sessions to help people improve.
A range of different routes are available for anyone looking to get stuck in to learning or improving their Manx.
Manx language development officer Ruth Keggin Gell explained that not only can you learn a new skill but it is also a good way of socialising.
She said: ‘The Manx language is for everyone, and is part of what makes our Island special so why not involved?
‘You can meet new friends and give your brain and mood a boost.’
On Saturday, September 14, a weekly beginner Manx class for adults will start up in Peel which will continue throughout the academic year.
Led by knowledgeable and experienced Manx teacher, Jamys Harrison, on behalf of Culture Vannin, classes will take place on Saturday mornings between 10am and 11am at the House of Manannan.
Jamys will also be running an eight-week Zoom course for intermediate learners, focusing on pronunciation. This Culture Vannin class will take place between Wednesday, September 4 to October 23.
You can sign up to either of these free opportunities by emailing [email protected] or by ringing 694753.
Some informal Manx classes will also be starting up in Ramsey, taught by independent teacher Paul Salmon (Tantaran Ramsey Manx).
Beginner students can head to the Mitre pub on a Tuesday evening, from 7.30pm–9pm and improvers can enjoy a class at the Mitre on a Wednesday evening, from 7.30pm – 9pm. For more information, contact Paul: [email protected] or 451261.
There are also a number of pre-existing Manx classes and community-led conversational groups that run on a weekly basis and new members are always welcome. You can find out everything that’s going on by visiting the Learn Manx website – www.learnmanx.com/whatson
Ruth said: ‘All of these learning opportunities are free to attend, so why not try something new this Autumn?
‘Keep an eye out for details of the Cooish, from November 6-10 which is a five-day Manx language festival incorporating events across the Island, with something for all levels of speakers. You can find out more via: www.learnmanx.com/cooish.’