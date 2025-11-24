With December just around the corner and my weekends looking freer than ever, I’ve decided to make it my mission this festive season to visit as many Christmas markets as humanly possible.
There’s just something about twinkling lights, mulled spices, and the general cheeriness of strangers in fluffy hats that makes this time of year feel magical.
I’d already ventured west to Peel the previous weekend to attend Artreach’s festive Hygge-a gorgeous afternoon filled with coziness, community, and warmth. With that success under my belt, I was confident my next outing would run just as smoothly. Naturally, I was wrong.
Fast forward a week and I found myself standing outside the Termi (the Terminus Pub), fully expecting to hop on the electric tram with plenty of time to spare. Or at least, that was the plan.
I’d checked the timetable on the website, which stated a 12.40pm departure.
We arrived just in the nick of time to… no tram.
After a few confused glances, I checked the Facebook page and discovered the updated timetable.
A rookie mistake on my part, I’ll admit.
With 30 minutes to kill before the next tram, we slipped into the Termi for a cuppa, which turned out to be a pleasant little silver lining.
Once we’d fuelled up, we finally boarded the tram.
The sun had decided to make a rare appearance, transforming the 30-minute ride to Laxey into a surprisingly scenic journey.
Rolling hills, lush green trees, and streaks of blue sky made it hard not to feel festive.
The Laxey Christmas Market shared a similar concept to the Hygge, spread across four different venues. Each spot was decorated with cheerful baubles, twinkling lights, and wreaths that practically beckoned you inside, whether you were browsing or searching for the perfect gift ahead of the 25th.
As we hopped off the Electric Railway, I noticed a large queue of excited faces.
Assuming it was for the tram back to Douglas, I thought nothing of it-until I realised THE Father Christmas himself had made an appearance.
For only £3, children could visit the big man. Honestly, three Manx pounds to meet the legendary figure who delivers presents across the world in one night? Bargain.
I must confess: I did a lot of shopping in Laxey. This may indicate how fabulous the market was…or simply reflect the fact that pay day had arrived the week before. Probably a mix of both.
In the Working Men’s Institute, we discovered a stall called ‘Oscar Pet Foods’, bursting with toys and treats. My boxer - who thankfully cannot read (yet) - will be receiving a squeaky toy banana and some gut-health treats this Christmas.
The church had also undergone a festive transformation, becoming a haven for handmade goods.
I stocked up on Manx bath salts and incense sticks to keep my boudoir in order. I’ve already used the bath salts while feeling under the weather, and I genuinely believe they helped me feel better.
Overall, my Laxey adventure was a resounding success. I ended the day with a hot chocolate - piled high with all the toppings, of course - and rode the tram home feeling thoroughly content and ready for the rest of the festive season to unfold.