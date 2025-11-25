The police service is inviting young people across the island to take part in designing the Isle of Man Constabulary’s official e-Christmas card for 2025.
Each year, the Constabulary sends an e-Christmas card to UK police forces, partner agencies and MHKs.
This year, it is hoping to showcase the creativity of the island’s younger community members by using a design created by someone under the age of 16.
A constabulary spokesperson said: ‘All they need to do is create a festive design and email it to [email protected] for consideration.
‘The winning entry will be selected based on creativity and festive spirit, and the chosen design will be used as the Constabulary’s official e-Christmas card for 2025.
‘Entries must be original, appropriate for all audiences, and must not include personal information or copyrighted material. By entering, participants give permission for their artwork to be shared on the Constabulary’s official channels.
‘We are keen to encourage as many young people as possible to get involved and look forward to seeing bright and imaginative designs that reflect the spirit of the Isle of Man and the community we serve. Designs may be created in any format.
‘We welcome hand-drawn or painted, and parents or guardians can simply take a clear photograph of the finished design and submit it by email.
‘The winner will receive a small prize of chocolates, and their design will be used as the Isle of Man Constabulary’s official e-Christmas card for 2025.’
The competition closes at 5pm on Monday, December 1, with the winner to be announced on December 3.