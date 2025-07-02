There’s something undeniably surreal about conducting an interview in a sauna, but it’s a fittingly steamy setting for catching up with one of the Isle of Man’s hottest reunited acts.
A Stone’s Throw, the island’s ‘power trio’ (their words), made a triumphant return to the main stage at this year’s Full Moon Festival after a two-year hiatus, and judging by the sweaty grins and still-pulsing adrenaline, they’re as delighted as the crowd was.
Comprising three long-time friends who seemingly collided into bandhood by fate (and repeatedly bumping into each other on the streets of Ramsey), A Stone’s Throw have always embraced the chaos and carnage.
It consists of Nathan Thompson, Mikey Howland and Bryce Collins, all talented in their own right.
‘We tried being a four,’ one of the lads laughs. ‘Didn’t work. We’re a sexy trio again now.’ Clearly, they’ve not lost their banter, or their bite.
Their name, far from a throwaway phrase, actually stems from Celtic myth.
‘Finn McCool,’ they explain, ‘an Irish giant, picked up a chunk of land and lobbed it into the Irish Sea. That’s how the Isle of Man was born - a stone’s throw for him.’
Whether myth or metaphor, it’s got more weight than most indie band name origins.
It’s also a fitting image for the band itself - powerful, mythical, and slightly unexpected.
But their return to the stage wasn’t thrown together.
‘We rehearsed flat out for two months,’ they said.
‘Working on finishes, solos, stop-starts - just locking in.’ And lock in they did.
Their set had the kind of tightness you’d expect from a band gigging regularly, not one reuniting after a break.
‘We connect on stage, and I think people feel that’, Nathan said.
The atmosphere on the night reflected that bond, infectious energy, heads nodding, and even the odd shoulder shimmy from people who probably hadn’t planned on dancing.
‘It’s not my usual taste,’ one festivalgoer admitted, ‘but they were bloody brilliant.’
A Stone’s Throw are adamant about passing the torch to the next generation.
‘We gave a guitar pick to this kid once, now she’s in a band herself.’
Bryce, the band’s drummer, is also part of up-and-comers Spotty Dog, while the lads rave about rising local talent like Ejecta.
‘They’re under 18, but smashing it. And it’s great that the Arts Council is helping them get gigs.’
Speaking of the Isle of Man Arts Council, the band’s own upcoming album, still in the works, has its support.
So far, three tracks are finished: Down at the Beach, Knock at the Door, and the unreleased College Attitude.
A proper gig is being planned soon, something intimate, ticketed, and original-only. Possibly in someone’s garden. ‘With a curfew,’ they add, disappointingly.
As for Full Moon Festival?
‘It’s massive for the island,’ they agree.
‘Since Dark Horse ended, there’s been a gap in Manx music culture. Full Moon’s filled it - and then some.’
Over 1,000 people turned up this year, and if organiser Scotty Bradshaw’s vision holds, it could become the island’s second biggest event after the TT.
‘We’re just mates trying to make a noise,’ they say.
Well, they’re making a bloody good one.