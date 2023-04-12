The Southern Photographic Society (SPS) and Port Erin Traders Association (PETA) have joined forces to present ‘A Year in the Life of Port Erin’ in a display of prints at the Erin Arts Centre.
Featuring many aspects of the village, the exhibition showcases not only the familiar postcard scenery of Port Erin but also people, activities and events throughout the year.
SPS chair Andrea Thrussell told Island Life: ‘Our members enjoyed the challenge to document life in the village, and we are grateful to Port Erin Traders Association for encouraging the idea and sponsoring the exhibition.’
Photographers taking part are Jim Gibson, Brian Goldie, Brian Green, Lynn Ryan, Georgina Shaw, Peter Skears, Andrea Thrussell, Gwen Tuck and Seamus Whelan.
PETA chairman Steve George said: ‘If you are in any way interested in Port Erin, this is a fantastic must-see exhibition. We all hope it will encourage visitors and show some of what the village has to offer.’
‘A Year in the Life of Port Erin’ runs until May 5. Erin Arts Centre is open every Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm. And members will be on hand on Saturday (April 22), midday to 4pm, to answer any questions.