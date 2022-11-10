Acclaimed duo to close music society’s season
An internationally-acclaimed duo who first met on a Eurostar train will be performing at Ramsey Music Society’s final event of the 2021/22 season.
The KramerDurcan Duo, featuring Miriam Kramer (violin) and Nicolas Durcan (piano) will be performing at Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building on Monday evening.
The programme will include music by Schubert, Bloch, Ravel, Schumann, Saint-Saens and Gershwin,Brahms and Piazzolla.
The duo met when they were each returning from separate performances in Paris.
Since then they have given over 500 performances together, broadcast on BBC Radio 3, Classic FM and WQXR (USA).
Their performances have taken them to Hong Kong, the USA, the Middle East, New Zealand and across Europe.
They are based in London where they have given recitals for the London Chamber Music Series and have performed at London’s South Bank, Wigmore hall, and Kings Place. Future performances include recitals in South Africa, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cincinnati and across Israel.
Miriam Kramer grew up in Connecticut and began studying the violin at age four.
By the age of seven she had already given her first public performance, Mozart’s Concerto in G Major.
Miriam is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and the Guildhall School of Music.
Nicholas Durcan, a prize-winning student, studied piano and organ at the Royal Academy of Music.
His first appointment was at the Westminster Cathedral as assistant organist, and as an organist, he has given recitals at the cathedrals of Westminster, St. Paul’s, Southwark and Lincoln.
He has performed at the Royal Festival Hall and at other well known London venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Purcell Room.
Nicholas has been praised by the Observer in a recent performance of Gershwin’s music: ‘Undoubtedly, the highlight of the evening was Nicholas Durcan’s sparkling and virtuosic performance of “Rhapsody in Blue”.’
Entrance costs £12, including refreshments. Entry is free for children and students.
The concert is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
