One of the island’s most promising young thespians has been named Young Singer of Mann.
Seventeen-year-old A-level student Orry Wilson, who is also the Young Actor of Mann and only started singing in September 2022, took top prize at the competition.
The venue’s creative director and competition organiser, Pip Rolfe, told Island Life: ‘We had a record 44 competitors across the two classes, from age seven to 17.
‘There was a wide range of voices, song styles and experience and all the singers gave a great account of themselves and should be very proud.’
He added: ‘Both days were close to sell-out and there was a fantastic, supportive atmosphere in the room.
‘It’s been a lovely event and we hope all the singers enjoyed their day and gained some valuable experience.’
On both days Ruth Tickle led all the entrants in a short warm-up so they could get a feel for the stage and then it was straight into the action.
Competitors sang two songs followed by an interval while the adjudicators reached a decision.
The junior competition was held on Saturday.
Aalish Kilgallon won singing Rise Up by Batie and The Tale of Whipoorwill from Sleepy Hollow by O’Dwyer.
Frida Anderson, seven, was second, with Pirates by Marsh and My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein.
And third place was awarded to Alice Daykin, seven, who performed Earth, Sea and Sky by Marsh and A Windmill In Old Amsterdam by Dicks & Rudge.
Special prizes were presented to Lyla King, aged eight, and Daniel Tickle, 11.
Lyla performed Singing In The Bath by Marsh and Sing Your Own Song from Dear Edwina by Heisler & Goldrich.
And Daniel sang Where is Love? from Oliver by Bart and Something Spooky by Marsh.
The senior competition was held on Sunday.
Orry Wilson, 17, was the winner of the senior class with his performance of Sea Fever by Ireland and This Is The Moment from Jekyll & Hyde by Bricusse.
Second place was awarded to Dominic Sgouraditis, 15, with At The River (traditional) and Money O! by Head.
And third place was awarded to Kasia Ashton, 15, who performed False, False by Dillon and Higher (Allegiance) by Kuo.
Spot prizes were awarded to Kendra Metcalfe, 15, and Sam Heeney, aged 16. Kendra performed Du Bist Die Ruh by Schubert and All Falls Down (Chaplin) by Curtis.
And Sam sang Criminal by Apple and The Other Woman by Robinson.
Before the judging on Sunday, last year’s winner Eve Puzzar returned to wow the crowd with a scintillating version of She Used to Be Mine from the musical Waitress.
The entrants were presented with certificates of participation as the atmosphere built towards the results.
Chair of the adjudicators, Angela Stuart, took the floor to share some wisdom about technique, breathing and choice of song before announcing the winners and giving the prizes.
On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Sir John and Lady Lorimer were in the audience and Sir John stepped up at the end to give the prizes to the delighted winners.
Pip said: ‘He even managed to pick the three winning singers!’
The competition was sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council, with cash prizes courtesy of the Malcolm Dickinson Trust and spot prizes courtesy of Mannin Music Shop.
Pip gave special thanks to Madeline Kelly, who accompanied all the competitors, familiarising herself with about 80 songs.
And he thanked the panel of adjudicators who kindly gave their time and expertise: Angela Stuart, Jane Corkill, Christy DeHaven and Chris Sullivan.
He added: ‘A big thank you to everyone who took part or supported the event in any way. We’re already looking forward to next year.’