The first session took place at the old fire station on Thursday last week, with a range of musicians stepping up the mic to perform.
The sessions are hosted by guitar teacher and music promoter John Gregory, who described the launch event as ‘utterly amazing’.
He told Island Life: ‘The goal of the open mic is to encourage musicians of all abilities – for some it may be their first chance to perform, for others they may use it as a testing ground for new material or for preparation for a gig they may be planning.’
John said he was keen to have an established guest performer, who plays for longer, take part too.
The inaugural event saw guitarist and singer John Cowley as the guest performer.
John said the interest in the first open mic session had been ‘fantastic’, with many people contacting him in advance to reserve a slot.
He added: ‘I’d also encourage music fans to come along and watch and see some great musicians in action.
‘This open mic will be very welcoming and friendly – music is for everyone and I will aim to try and create a real sense of community.
‘I want to provide an ultra-supportive environment.
‘Performing live is a real thrill and this will be yet another platform - in addition to the many other great events in the island - for musicians to show their talents.’
The next open mic session at Bottle Monkey, in Castletown, takes place on Thursday, February 16.