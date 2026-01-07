A landmark new art exhibition opens at the Erin Arts Centre this weekend, bringing together the work of 18 celebrated Manx artists in support of the Manx language.
‘Through Quirk’s Eyes’ has been organised by charity Mooinjer Veggey and is part of ‘The Year of Manx Language’.
Each artist taking part has been invited to curate a unique piece inspired by the perspective and imagination of the late William Thomas Quirk who was a poet, teacher and influential cultural figure - his work and vision continue to shape Manx artistic and linguistic identity.
Founded in 1996, Mooinjer Veggey which means ‘little people’ in Manx, is a charity dedicated to making Manx Gaelic accessible to children and families across the Isle of Man.
From nurseries and toddler groups to its support of Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, the world’s only fully Manx-medium primary school, the organisation has played a central role in the revival of the language.
Artists contributing to the exhibition include: Sally Black, Darren Jackson, Steph Quayle, Helen Faragher, Clare Payne, Juan Moore, Katie Summerville, Kim Tashagh, Ongky Wijana, Stedhead, Graham Hall, Andrew Mackellar, Abi Hiskey, Bruno Cavellec, Eve Adams, Ella Magee, and others, representing a wide range of styles and creative voices.
The exhibition will open with a private viewing on Friday (January 9), marking the launch of Mooinjer Veggey’s participation in The Year of the Manx Language.
Following on from this the exhibition will then be open to the public for one month.
All artworks will be available through a community auction, with bids submitted via ballot boxes at the venue or by email to [email protected].
Minimum bids will apply to selected pieces, and proceeds will directly support Mooinjer Veggey’s work.
Through initiatives such as Bunney Dys, which aims to double the number of Manx speakers by 2032, Mooinjer Veggey continues to create opportunities for Manx to be lived, spoken and enjoyed every day.