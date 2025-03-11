A new adventure documentary is set to premiere at the Erin Arts Centre next month.
‘X Trillion’, the feature debut by Eleanor Church, follows the gruelling journey of boat eXXpedition’s all-women crew led by Emily Penn, as they sail 3,000 miles across the North Pacific Ocean through the densest accumulation of ocean plastic on the planet.
The 14-women international crew was made up of scientists, filmmakers, circular-economists, engineers, teachers, packaging designers and creators - with one of these being Isle of Man resident and marine-scientist Rowan Henthorn.
The Isle of Man premiere will take place on Thursday, April 17 and will be followed by a question and answer session with the director and Ms Henthorn.
Ms Church commented: ‘We were a crew of women with different skills, goals and motivations, brought together to witness and record the true extent of the plastic pollution crisis - with a focus on micro plastics and their toxic impact on female bodies in particular.
‘We all emerged transformed by the experience and are committed to telling the story of what we witnessed and working to find solutions.
‘The film is about this global crisis, but more than that it highlights the crucial role women play in helping to change systems and find solutions to the big problems facing humanity.’
Produced by Verity Wislocki, the film also explores the emotional responses to one of the biggest global challenges in modern history, as the crew leave families and land behind to battle high seas, storms and sea sickness - all with the aim of carrying out microplastics research.
The film also turns the camera on the extent of the plastic pollution crisis in one of the most remote places on Earth.
A quote from the documentary perfectly signifies the remoteness of the crew’s mission, with crew member Michelle Byle commenting: ‘We are about as far away from civilisation as one can get.
‘Yet here, all around us, is evidence of our daily lives on land. Our choices, our purchases. This is your old toothbrush, my empty shampoo bottle, the lid to his coffee cup.’
eXXpedition North Pacific was the 10th eXXpedition mission overall.
eXXpedition founder Emily Penn added: ‘We know that there is no silver bullet to solve the plastic problem.
‘Our expeditions help people to understand the true challenge of ocean plastic pollution, so they can use their skills to solve it from sea to source.
‘This voyage turned these incredible women into ambassadors for change, with the power to help transform our future. It’s amazing to see the impact they’ve achieved since.
‘We hope the film will take audiences with us on this journey, so that they too are inspired about all the ways they can be changemakers.
‘We don’t need everyone to do everything, we need everyone to do something.’
Tickets for the screening at the Erin Arts Centre are priced at £10 for adults and £2 for under 18s.
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre/x-trillion-screening-and-q-a/e-mokmvr