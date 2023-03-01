A stage play based on a much-loved children’s tale will be coming to the island in May.
The exciting and colourful play is based on the book of the same name, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the creative pair behind The Gruffalo.
Large in size and keen in nature, Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know.
Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three.
Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet…a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great.
The play is produced by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre.
Employing highly imaginative puppetry and stage effects, Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and have previously produced stage plays based on other Julia Donaldson books, including Stick Man.
The play is recommended for youngsters aged three and above. Tickets cost £16.50 for adults and £14.50 for under 16s.