Titled Club Classic Special, it will take place at Bench on Saturday.
Promising a vibrant throwback to the golden era of 90s dance music, the day-to-night party is already generating strong interest among local clubbers.
Kicking off at 2pm, the event will deliver a high-energy soundtrack of house anthems and classic club tracks, capturing the spirit of a generation that defined nightlife culture on the island and beyond.
At the centre of the lineup is Paul Bleasdale, a well-known figure synonymous with Cream, one of the UK’s most iconic superclubs in Liverpool.
A resident since Cream’s opening in 1992, Bleasdale has performed alongside some of electronic music’s most influential names, including Pete Tong, Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim.
Known for his driving sets and timeless selections, Bleasdale’s appearances remain a major draw for fans of club culture.
His work on the Cream Anthems series helped shape the sound of an era, and his return to a more intimate setting is expected to bring that same energy to the Manx dancefloor.
Joining him is Kim Bezance, one of the island’s emerging talents.
Bezance has built a reputation for energetic performances and crowd-focused sets, blending classic influences with modern sounds. Her inclusion on the lineup adds a fresh element to the nostalgic event.
The driving force behind the Afternoon Disco brand, Neil Cowie, will also take to the decks.
Cowie has become a central figure in revitalising the island’s clubbing scene, with more than a dozen sold-out events to his name.
His sets often pay homage to the Jimmy B’s Nightclub era, a period fondly remembered by many local clubbers for its ‘euphoric’ atmosphere and memorable nights.
This latest event follows a series of successful shows, including Hedkandi and K-Klass nights, further establishing Afternoon Disco’s reputation for delivering quality events on the island.
Cowie said his commitment to bringing internationally recognised talent to the Isle of Man has attracted attention from UK event organisers, positioning the brand as a growing force in regional nightlife.
The venue itself, Bench – formerly The Courthouse – has recently undergone upgrades to its lighting and sound systems.
Its intimate setting is expected to enhance the atmosphere, with Neil saying it creates a close connection between DJs and the crowd.
With tickets already in demand via Skiddle, organisers expect another sell-out crowd.
The combination of established names, local DJs and a carefully curated soundtrack of club classics is expected to appeal to both longtime dance music fans and a new generation discovering the genre.
As the May Bank Holiday approaches, the Club Classic Special stands out as more than just another party, offering a celebration of the island’s enduring love for dance music and how its scene continues to evolve while honouring its roots.