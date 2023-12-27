Audiences at the Gaiety Theatre have been taken on a magical carpet ride in Stage-ed’s Christmas pantomine ‘Aladdin’.
The festive show had its opening performance on Saturday December 16, with shows continuing until New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31).
This retelling of the classic tale includes a cast of characters such as the street-wise Aladdin, Princess Caroline, Widow Twankey and Wishee Washee. Together, they embark on a magical adventure and try to defeat the evil Abanazar, who is attempting to become the master of the world.
Adam Richards portrays the title role of Aladdin, Victoria Wylde is Princess Caroline, while Jolyon Dixon and Lee Birnie take up the roles of Widow Twankey and Wishee Washee respectively.
Performances take place at both 2pm and 7pm on Friday (December 29) and Saturday (December 30), with the final performance on New Year’s Eve at 1pm.
Tickets are available from the box office on 600555, from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or online at www. villagaiety.com