Renowned dance music duo K-Klass are set to perform an exclusive DJ set on the Isle of Man next year, with the pair set to headline Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco event at Bench Nightclub on April 18.
K-Klass are a British electronic dance music duo best known for their influence on house and dance music from the late 1980s onward.
The group was formed in Manchester and originally consisted of Mike Walsh, Paul Roberts, Graham ‘Sassy’ Whittaker and Andy Williams.
They first gained international recognition with their 1989 remix of Bobby Brown’s ‘Keep It Comin’, which became a major club hit and helped bring UK house music into the mainstream.
K-Klass then went on to release a series of successful singles in the early 1990s, including ‘Rhythm Is a Mystery’, ‘Let Me Show You’ and ‘Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad’, all of which charted in the UK and became staples of the era’s club scene.
They were also highly sought after as remixers, working with artists such as Janet Jackson, New Order, and Whitney Houston.
‘So the news is out... the incredible K-Klass are coming to Bench Nightclub,’ Neil commented.
‘It’s such a perfect fit for our club parties and the most brilliant way to celebrate ten sold out events. Do not miss out on a ticket as they are selling like hot cakes!’
Tickets are priced at £16.75. To find out more and purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Unknown/Bench-Nightclub/Neil-Cowies-Afternoon-Disco-10-Presents-K-Klass/41778478/