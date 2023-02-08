Irish comedian Joanne McNally is bringing her sell-out Edinburgh show The Prosecco Express to the island.
Joanne, who has been described as ‘a truly gifted stand up’ by The Sunday Times, will be performing at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday next week (February 25).
The irreverent and critically-acclaimed show The Prosecco Express is about Joanne’s experience of being a 30-something single woman in Ireland who had big events celebrating other people almost every weekend.
She is full of questions: if she doesn’t birth anything, who will be obligated to watch her die so she doesn’t have to do it alone? Can she start a GoFundMe page to get a golden tomb built for single people to get buried in together, or do we all just get thrown into a mass grave and covered in cat hair?
When a man on a dating app identifies as ‘spiritual’, is it safe to assume he has the personality of a spoon?
If you do all your drinking in the bath, can you write it off as self-care?
Joanne’s first one-woman show, Bite Me, about eating disorders, was nominated for multiple awards at the Dublin Fringe 2016. And Baby Hater, a documentary that she created, wrote and presented, went on to be sold in 12 countries.
Her TV credits include co-hosting RTÉ 2’s flagship comedy show Republic of Telly.
And she co-hosts a hugely successful podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, with Vogue Williams.
The Gaiety show takes place on Saturday next week from 8pm.
It’s suitable for age 14 and over.
Tickets cost £21.50. They are available online at www.villagaiety.com, from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or call the box office on 600555.